Dean Investment Associates LLC Has $1.70 Million Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fastenal by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. TCM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fastenal by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in Fastenal by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 35,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fastenal by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Fastenal by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. 78.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FAST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Fastenal Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $51.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.17. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $43.73 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 34.25%. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fastenal news, Director Stephen L. Eastman acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.88 per share, for a total transaction of $43,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen L. Eastman bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.88 per share, with a total value of $43,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $438,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts bought 5,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.58 per share, with a total value of $300,445.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,940 shares in the company, valued at $300,445.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 11,940 shares of company stock worth $582,560. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

See Also

