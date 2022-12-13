Castleview Partners LLC Has $46,000 Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Castleview Partners LLC decreased its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,731 shares during the quarter. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in General Motors by 76.4% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 831 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in General Motors by 85.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC grew its position in General Motors by 90.9% during the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 945 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in General Motors by 71.2% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Performance

NYSE GM opened at $38.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30. General Motors has a twelve month low of $30.33 and a twelve month high of $67.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $41.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.05 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 6.57%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 6.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GM. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price target on General Motors to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on General Motors from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America cut their target price on General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Wolfe Research cut General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on General Motors from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.74.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Featured Stories

