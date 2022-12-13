TheStreet Upgrades Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) to B

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th.

Shares of NYSE ABEV opened at $2.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ambev has a 12 month low of $2.42 and a 12 month high of $3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 4.9% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 78,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 3.8% in the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 101,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 10.0% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 41,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 3,727 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 0.3% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,270,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after buying an additional 3,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 11.6% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 38,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, Presidente Light, Presidente Golden Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, and Budweiser, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

