TheStreet Upgrades Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) to B

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th.
Ambev Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of NYSE ABEV opened at $2.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ambev has a 12 month low of $2.42 and a 12 month high of $3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.85.
Institutional Trading of Ambev
About Ambev
Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, Presidente Light, Presidente Golden Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, and Budweiser, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.
