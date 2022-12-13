Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.67.
Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Performance
IIPR opened at $109.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.61. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 52-week low of $87.47 and a 52-week high of $265.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 24.10 and a current ratio of 24.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.04 and its 200-day moving average is $104.94.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovative Industrial Properties
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IIPR. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 159.6% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 112.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 100.0% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.
Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile
Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.
