Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.67.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Performance

IIPR opened at $109.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.61. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 52-week low of $87.47 and a 52-week high of $265.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 24.10 and a current ratio of 24.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.04 and its 200-day moving average is $104.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.60). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 53.43%. The company had revenue of $70.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.60 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IIPR. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 159.6% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 112.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 100.0% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

