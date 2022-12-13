Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Upgraded at TheStreet

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP alerts:

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE SBS opened at $10.25 on Friday. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $12.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.96 and a 200 day moving average of $9.51.

Institutional Trading of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP ( NYSE:SBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.65% of the company’s stock.

About Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

(Get Rating)

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.