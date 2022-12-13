Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Upgraded to “B” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Ambev from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th.

Shares of ABEV stock opened at $2.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.94 and its 200 day moving average is $2.85. Ambev has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $3.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.1457 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.50%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABEV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 9.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 228,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 20,237 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Ambev by 10.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 108,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 10,547 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ambev by 11.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 409,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 41,672 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Ambev by 142.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 495,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 291,426 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in Ambev by 7.3% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 4,004,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,934,000 after acquiring an additional 273,985 shares during the period. 8.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, Presidente Light, Presidente Golden Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, and Budweiser, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

