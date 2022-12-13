AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Shares Sold by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 640,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,628 shares during the period. AMN Healthcare Services accounts for 1.1% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $70,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMN. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1,181.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 540,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,422,000 after purchasing an additional 498,600 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 154.7% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 480,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,721,000 after purchasing an additional 291,866 shares in the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the second quarter worth about $29,777,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,494,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,928,000 after purchasing an additional 163,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 132.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 260,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,124,000 after purchasing an additional 148,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $113.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.29. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.75 and a fifty-two week high of $129.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.22.

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 8.73%. AMN Healthcare Services’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMN. StockNews.com started coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Benchmark lifted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.60.

In other news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $578,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,670. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

