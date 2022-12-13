W Advisors LLC Sells 291 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

W Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. W Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $543,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,035,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,141,000 after acquiring an additional 65,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 5,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $40.06 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $51.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.86 and a 200-day moving average of $39.95.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

