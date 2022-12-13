Riverbridge Partners LLC Sells 99,110 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Riverbridge Partners LLC lessened its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 614,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 99,110 shares during the quarter. Verisk Analytics makes up about 1.7% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $106,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 140.8% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the second quarter worth $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 257.1% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the second quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $731,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VRSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.36.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $181.90 on Tuesday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.05 and a 1-year high of $230.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $175.61 and a 200-day moving average of $179.62. The firm has a market cap of $28.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.82.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 34.12%. The company had revenue of $745.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.25%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

