BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DGRO. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $619,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 207,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,067,000 after purchasing an additional 36,400 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 21.9% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 20,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $710,000. Finally, Dohj LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 31.1% in the first quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 106,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after purchasing an additional 25,266 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $51.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.00. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $43.67 and a 52 week high of $56.42.

