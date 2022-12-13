BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 562 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DGRO. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 767.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5,850.6% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,393,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352,950 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $51.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.00. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $43.67 and a 12 month high of $56.42.

