BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1,137.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 421.8% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BX shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Blackstone from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Argus dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $109.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.90.

Blackstone Stock Up 5.1 %

Blackstone stock opened at $82.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.42. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.15 and a fifty-two week high of $138.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.32.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.10. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Blackstone’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $137,004.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 695,446 shares in the company, valued at $22,685,448.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $137,004.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 695,446 shares in the company, valued at $22,685,448.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at $240,294,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,203,671 shares of company stock worth $207,047,536 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

