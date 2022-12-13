BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $535,000 Holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,253 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the second quarter worth $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the second quarter worth $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 161.8% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 19.0% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Stock Performance

MHD stock opened at $11.82 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $17.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.34.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Cuts Dividend

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.0437 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.