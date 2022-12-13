BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $554,000 Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,749 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 10.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,358,118 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,025,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,931 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 31.1% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,240,802 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $517,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,350 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $83,163,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 41.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,898,164 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $350,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 14.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,827,629 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $630,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,373 shares during the period. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STX stock opened at $55.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $47.47 and a 12-month high of $117.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.46.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 716.97%. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.85%.

STX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.17.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

