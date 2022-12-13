BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 102 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Equity Partners raised its holdings in Sempra by 2.9% in the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 5,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sempra by 16.4% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sempra by 3.4% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sempra by 18.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Sempra by 128.5% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SRE shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Sempra from $189.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sempra from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sempra has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.40.

Sempra Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $165.53 on Tuesday. Sempra has a 52 week low of $124.44 and a 52 week high of $176.47. The firm has a market cap of $52.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $153.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. Sempra’s payout ratio is presently 64.24%.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Featured Stories

