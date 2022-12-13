BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total value of $392,009.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total value of $392,009.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc acquired 285,715 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,000,025. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Prudential Financial Stock Up 1.2 %

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PRU. Raymond James lowered Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Prudential Financial from $101.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Prudential Financial to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.54.

PRU opened at $102.56 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $38.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.44 and a beta of 1.42. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $85.46 and a one year high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 0.52%. Analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 666.67%.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.