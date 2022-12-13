Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 318.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,375,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,699,000 after buying an additional 1,807,375 shares during the period. Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 9,930.2% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 771,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 764,129 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2,197.4% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 690,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,560,000 after buying an additional 660,142 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,119,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,677,448,000 after buying an additional 577,475 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,183,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,803,171,000 after buying an additional 465,588 shares during the period. 57.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Prudential Financial to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.54.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE PRU opened at $102.56 on Tuesday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.46 and a 52 week high of $124.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.73. The firm has a market cap of $38.15 billion, a PE ratio of 142.44 and a beta of 1.42.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 666.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total transaction of $392,009.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total value of $392,009.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,194.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc bought 285,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 285,715 shares in the company, valued at $10,000,025. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.