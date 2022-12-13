BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 533 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter worth $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth $36,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 280.7% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Corbin Walburger sold 5,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $424,038.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,834.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE SWK opened at $80.27 on Tuesday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.24 and a fifty-two week high of $196.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.48. The stock has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.25.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $118.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.08.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Featured Articles

