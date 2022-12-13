BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 262 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,565 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 12,053 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,020,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,555,000 after purchasing an additional 54,261 shares during the period. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $109.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.95. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $167.06.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 13.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMAT. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Summit Insights raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Applied Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.65.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.