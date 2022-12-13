BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 262 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,565 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMAT. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 12,053 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,020,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,555,000 after buying an additional 54,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $98.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $197.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.65.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $109.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $94.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.95. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.98%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

