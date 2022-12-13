Castleview Partners LLC Has $87,000 Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 906.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,006 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Pension Service lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 68,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,911,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $851,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.49, for a total value of $137,396.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at $442,071.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.49, for a total transaction of $137,396.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at $442,071.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.73, for a total transaction of $804,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,150 shares in the company, valued at $7,769,779.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

TYL has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $403.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $322.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $446.08.

NYSE:TYL opened at $325.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 73.41 and a beta of 0.84. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $281.11 and a 12 month high of $544.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $327.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $349.54.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $473.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.54 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 9.93%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

