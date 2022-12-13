Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total value of $817,159.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,432,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total transaction of $817,159.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,432,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at $5,780,604.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,339 shares of company stock worth $13,872,361 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $365.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $463.00 to $513.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $444.00 to $478.00 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $458.11.

Shares of DE opened at $437.05 on Tuesday. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $448.40. The stock has a market cap of $131.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $401.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $361.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.36. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 37.52%. The business had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 27.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.37%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

