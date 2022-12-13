BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DTE. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 244,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,377,000 after buying an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in DTE Energy by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in DTE Energy by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on DTE Energy from $147.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.69.

DTE Energy Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE:DTE opened at $120.15 on Tuesday. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $100.64 and a 12-month high of $140.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.48.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.952 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 61.25%.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Further Reading

