Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Grows Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 475.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,581 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,091 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in FedEx by 53.2% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 66,692 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $15,432,000 after purchasing an additional 23,157 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in FedEx by 15.2% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 54,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $12,635,000 after acquiring an additional 7,192 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in FedEx by 33.6% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,273 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in FedEx by 13.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 885 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in FedEx by 5,110.4% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 62,264 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $14,116,000 after acquiring an additional 61,069 shares during the period. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director R Brad Martin acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx stock opened at $177.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $46.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.91. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $266.79.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.97%.

Several brokerages have commented on FDX. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Loop Capital lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $339.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded FedEx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $199.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FedEx in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FedEx from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.92.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

