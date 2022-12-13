Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,267 Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the second quarter worth $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 196.9% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 183.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies Stock Up 2.6 %

ZBRA stock opened at $258.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $260.22 and its 200 day moving average is $292.46. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $224.87 and a one year high of $614.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.20 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 30.41%. On average, research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.73 EPS for the current year.

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $485.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $330.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.33.

About Zebra Technologies

(Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.