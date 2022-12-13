Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Bought by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 114.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 69,231 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,981 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth about $215,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 130,021 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 104.7% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 10,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,571,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $169,611,000 after purchasing an additional 169,059 shares in the last quarter. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.88 per share, with a total value of $248,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 123,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,083,652.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 32.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on EPD. StockNews.com began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

EPD opened at $24.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.81 and its 200-day moving average is $25.47. The stock has a market cap of $52.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 9.12%. On average, analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.86%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 81.90%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.