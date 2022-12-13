Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 4,000 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Melone Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 9.0% during the second quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 352,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after acquiring an additional 29,176 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 13.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 276,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 32,102 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 4.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 247,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 11,509 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 36.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 219,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 58,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 10.6% during the second quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,805,000 after buying an additional 20,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MIY opened at $11.47 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.56 and a twelve month high of $15.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.67.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0405 per share. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

