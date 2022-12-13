Prelude Capital Management LLC Has $2.45 Million Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,491 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,860 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $2,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the second quarter valued at $36,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 217.9% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $49.22 on Tuesday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $98.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Trade Desk Company Profile

TTD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Trade Desk from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Trade Desk to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Trade Desk to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.79.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

