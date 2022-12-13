Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $262,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 82.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 219.3% during the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $46.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.03. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $56.44.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

