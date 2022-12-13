Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,183 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSX. Newport Trust Co grew its position in Boston Scientific by 5,082.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 7,401,817 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,866,000 after acquiring an additional 7,258,993 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 20,806,144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $775,455,000 after buying an additional 4,088,589 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,653,052 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $471,578,000 after buying an additional 2,416,974 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,430,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,531,000 after buying an additional 2,157,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,137,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $714,721,000 after buying an additional 2,043,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 41,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $1,893,626.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,594,647.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 41,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $1,893,626.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,594,647.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $316,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,427.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 348,334 shares of company stock valued at $14,500,411. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boston Scientific Stock Up 1.9 %

A number of research firms have commented on BSX. Barclays began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. TheStreet lowered Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.85.

BSX stock opened at $47.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.62. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.98 and a fifty-two week high of $47.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $67.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.85.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

