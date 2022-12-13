Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $3.27 Million Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $3,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 452.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 95.2% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 517.1% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 68.6% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $170.00 price target on Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.60.

Dollar Tree Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $144.22 on Tuesday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.62 and a fifty-two week high of $177.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.97.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

