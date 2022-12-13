Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $2.64 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1,353.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,435 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,061 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 6.9% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,747 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Bell Bank bought a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom to $650.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $669.05.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $556.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $488.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $506.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.62. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $677.76. The company has a market capitalization of $225.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $4.60 dividend. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 61.89%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

