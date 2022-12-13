Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Has $482,000 Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,531 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 219,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after buying an additional 43,296 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $490,000. Ironbridge Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ironbridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 147,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 19,682 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 18,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Stock Performance

PTBD opened at $20.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.93. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.42 and a twelve month high of $27.26.

