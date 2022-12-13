Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 8,878 Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Forefront Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,776,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,663,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,603,000 after purchasing an additional 605,066 shares in the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 1,375,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,905,000 after purchasing an additional 588,799 shares in the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $12,077,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 186.5% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 473,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,991,000 after purchasing an additional 307,949 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

BATS:NULV opened at $35.94 on Tuesday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $25.49 and a one year high of $30.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.21.

