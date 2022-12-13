Prelude Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,038 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 246.7% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 52 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at $28,000. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $208.33 to $213.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.92.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director James J. Goetz sold 100,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total value of $16,476,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 207,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,153,100.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director James J. Goetz sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total transaction of $16,476,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 207,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,153,100.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total value of $122,079.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,272 shares in the company, valued at $730,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 364,977 shares of company stock worth $61,391,466 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PANW opened at $161.78 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.07 and a 1 year high of $213.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.48.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

