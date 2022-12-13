10,368 Shares in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Bought by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1,270.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $86,000.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

IQLT stock opened at $33.43 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $27.02 and a one year high of $39.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.74 and a 200-day moving average of $31.04.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.