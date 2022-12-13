Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Invests $511,000 in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYK. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,034,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 28.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,936,000 after acquiring an additional 7,748 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 499.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 123,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,671,000 after acquiring an additional 102,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 116.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,207,000 after acquiring an additional 19,367 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IYK opened at $208.30 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $178.51 and a 1-year high of $215.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $196.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.27.

About iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.