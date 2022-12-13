Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,982,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,734,274,000 after buying an additional 943,694 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,356.5% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,710,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 5,622,494 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,433,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,734,000 after buying an additional 82,928 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,665,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,003,000 after buying an additional 70,529 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,308,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,579,000 after buying an additional 113,767 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

VB opened at $190.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $185.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.91. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $229.60.

