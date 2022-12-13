BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cape ANN Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 7.5% in the second quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 128.2% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the second quarter worth about $1,076,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Cummins by 32.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 37,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,346,000 after purchasing an additional 9,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Cummins by 1.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,634,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,277,000 after purchasing an additional 15,929 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In other news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total transaction of $237,785.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,979.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 54,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.21, for a total value of $13,713,759.89. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 137,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,363,340.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total value of $237,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,979.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,348 shares of company stock worth $26,034,039. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cummins Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:CMI opened at $242.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $238.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.46. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.27 and a 52 week high of $254.09. The company has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($1.67). Cummins had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 billion. On average, analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.26 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 46.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on Cummins to $247.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on Cummins to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.63.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

