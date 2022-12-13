Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,574 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.3% in the first quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 34,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its position in Church & Dwight by 1.5% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 0.8% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in Church & Dwight by 2.8% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Church & Dwight by 3.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $383,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,259 shares in the company, valued at $480,503.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $81.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.16 and a 12-month high of $105.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.73.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Church & Dwight from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

