Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Cuts Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,301 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AME. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in AMETEK by 177.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in AMETEK by 84.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in AMETEK by 73.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in AMETEK by 726.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total value of $1,420,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,491,905.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AMETEK news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 2,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $326,861.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,459,018.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total value of $1,420,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,491,905.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMETEK Price Performance

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on AMETEK from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AMETEK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.80.

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $142.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.93. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.17 and a 1-year high of $148.07. The company has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.24.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.00%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

