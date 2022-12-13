Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,640 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,640 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 332.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 178.5% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 8,685.7% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Mondelez International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen cut their target price on Mondelez International to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.5 %

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International stock opened at $67.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $92.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.68. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 68.44%.

Insider Transactions at Mondelez International

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $1,512,309.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,131,169.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.