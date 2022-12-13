Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Cordatus Wealth Management LLC

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,677 shares during the quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 90.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,517,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,934,000 after buying an additional 4,989,744 shares in the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 769.6% in the second quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 4,142,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,641,000 after buying an additional 3,666,475 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,235,000 after buying an additional 1,571,747 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 35.1% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,850,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,814,000 after buying an additional 999,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter valued at $69,488,000. 6.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NYSE NVO opened at $129.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $91.51 and a 52-week high of $130.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.76. The firm has a market cap of $293.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 31.57%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVO. Cowen raised their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday. Cowen raised their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $647.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.