Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Purchased by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 952.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,400 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in O. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter worth $222,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 28.7% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 42.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 82,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 24,725 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter worth $450,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 120.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Realty Income Stock Up 0.3 %

Realty Income Announces Dividend

O stock opened at $64.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.99. The firm has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.44, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $75.40.

The company also recently declared a nov 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 278.50%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

