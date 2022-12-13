Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Bought by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 88.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,106 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,818 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $4,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 55.4% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. 70.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

YUM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Yum! Brands to $145.00 in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.20.

Yum! Brands Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $129.64 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.99. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.96 and a 12-month high of $139.85. The company has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.05). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.05%.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, September 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Yum! Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.