Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Boosts Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 133.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,605 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $4,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 221,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,177,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 57,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,833,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 122,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,764,000 after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its position in Paychex by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 15,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,804,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $122.97 on Tuesday. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $105.66 and a one year high of $141.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.36 and its 200 day moving average is $120.81. The stock has a market cap of $44.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Paychex had a return on equity of 44.87% and a net margin of 30.38%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAYX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on Paychex to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Paychex to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.42.

Paychex Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.