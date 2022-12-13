Garde Capital Inc. Purchases 1,000 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Garde Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 62.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,593 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,054,684 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $881,500,000 after buying an additional 113,816 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,234,491 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $526,181,000 after acquiring an additional 55,311 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,846,725 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $545,957,000 after acquiring an additional 30,460 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,282,504 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $102,267,000 after purchasing an additional 46,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 790,052 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $62,999,000 after purchasing an additional 24,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total transaction of $477,390.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,618.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total value of $132,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,495.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total value of $477,390.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,618.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WYNN shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $87.50 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.86.

Shares of WYNN opened at $86.41 on Tuesday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $50.20 and a 52-week high of $96.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.97.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20). The firm had revenue of $889.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.24) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

See Also

