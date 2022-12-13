SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Garde Capital Inc.

Garde Capital Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Forward Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,451,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,123,000. Cadinha & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,300,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 655,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,195,000 after purchasing an additional 89,046 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 127,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,258,000 after purchasing an additional 56,558 shares during the period. 31.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $340.62 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $324.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $319.52. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $286.62 and a 12-month high of $369.50.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

