Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Acquired by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,060.0% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD opened at $319.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $216.24 and a one year high of $320.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $274.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.68.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.12. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on APD. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $281.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.88.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.