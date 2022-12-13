Summit Global Investments Buys New Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 67,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,520,000 after acquiring an additional 8,474 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. National Pension Service grew its stake in American Electric Power by 10.4% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 812,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,911,000 after purchasing an additional 76,234 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in American Electric Power by 12.7% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.5% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 27,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.60.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $98.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.30 and a twelve month high of $105.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.32 and a 200 day moving average of $93.87.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.05. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.74%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

